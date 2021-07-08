NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Down 3.4%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12. 152,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 604,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price objective on shares of NEXE Innovations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

