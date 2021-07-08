NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $306.00

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $306.00 and last traded at $307.58, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.99.

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

