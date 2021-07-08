NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $308.99 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $306.23 and a one year high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.58. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

