New World Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $432.88. 640,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,912. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $311.89 and a one year high of $436.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

