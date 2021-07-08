New World Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New World Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,523,000 after purchasing an additional 110,487 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 930,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 253,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.37. The company had a trading volume of 530,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,713,514. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $461.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

