New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,891,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

