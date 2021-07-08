Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 389 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

GSHD opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,336,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 609,887 shares of company stock valued at $58,011,023. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

