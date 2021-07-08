Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 26,950 Shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $35,120,000.

QELLU stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

