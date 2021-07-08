Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $679,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

