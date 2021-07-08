Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,163.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 144,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.