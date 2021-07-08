Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 20,705 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after buying an additional 70,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,202 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

