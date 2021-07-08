Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $302.57 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,779,517,542 coins and its circulating supply is 26,955,892,891 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

