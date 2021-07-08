NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.12 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00006506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $875.42 million and approximately $35.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00269906 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $991.54 or 0.03037264 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,167,731 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

