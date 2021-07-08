Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,722 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Navient were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Navient by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 84,110 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $4,956,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 71.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

