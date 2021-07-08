Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $24.48 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and $721,428.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004920 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00055540 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036354 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,123,880 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

