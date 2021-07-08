NatWest Group’s (NWG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

