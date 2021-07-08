Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NTCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Shares of NTCO opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -143.63 and a beta of 2.38. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Natura &Co by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natura &Co by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,233 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.