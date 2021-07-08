National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,045.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.67 ($13.66).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 941 ($12.29). 6,088,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market cap of £33.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 927.73. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.83%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

