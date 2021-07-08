Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.99). Natera reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $116.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $3,257,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,222.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,380,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,902 shares of company stock valued at $33,005,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

