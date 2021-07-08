Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.35

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 152498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The company has a market cap of C$81.99 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

