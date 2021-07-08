Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 32,308 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $1,042,579.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 668,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

