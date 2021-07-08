MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2,520.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,108. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $92.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

