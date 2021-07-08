MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 337,048 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.