Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hilltop by 133.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 50,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.