Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

