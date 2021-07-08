Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at $31,937,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at $29,888,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at $15,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

ARNC stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

