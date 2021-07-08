Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

