Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $23,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

