Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $565,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAY. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Shares of PLAY opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.