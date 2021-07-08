Multiplier Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $22,260.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,391.13 or 0.99864507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00978341 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 259,510,903 coins and its circulating supply is 92,742,879 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

