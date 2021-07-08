MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.77. The company had a trading volume of 243,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $557.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in MSCI by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

