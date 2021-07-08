MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 305,020 shares.The stock last traded at $91.06 and had previously closed at $89.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

