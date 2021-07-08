MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.45 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

