Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.53

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 121191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moxian by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 226,384 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Moxian in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Moxian in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Moxian in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Moxian in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

