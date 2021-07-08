Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SZLMY stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

