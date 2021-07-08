Morgan Stanley Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $153.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

JBHT stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.00. 8,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,165. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after buying an additional 153,812 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

