Morgan Stanley Boosts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $24.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,311,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 608,257 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 823,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.