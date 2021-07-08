MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 6,604 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,604 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $2,288,153.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total value of $612,713.15.

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total value of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $357.75 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

