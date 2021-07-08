Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 2.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,513. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

