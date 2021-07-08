Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is Aurora Investment Counsel’s 9th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 44,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,513. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

