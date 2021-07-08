Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Up 0.6%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.98. 443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

