Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00.

MRNA stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $12,454,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 158.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Moderna by 195.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 189,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 30.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

