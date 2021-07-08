MML Investors Services LLC Sells 27,964 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,964 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96.

