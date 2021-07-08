MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.31% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $122.97 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $130.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

