MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,709 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

