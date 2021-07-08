MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 502 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $318,501,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI opened at $1,540.90 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,433.61. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,285.24 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

