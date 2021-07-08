MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 19,735 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.49 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18.

