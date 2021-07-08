MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 271,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Radian Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 162,269 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 173,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Radian Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

