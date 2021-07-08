MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.03 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 269.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up about 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 24.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 582.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 207,121 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 104.3% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 48.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.14. 17,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

