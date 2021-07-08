Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Sells 49,239 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MIRM opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.38. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

